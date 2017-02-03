PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Vikings run away versus Lakers, 75-40

PREP GYMNASTICS: Cardinals soar by Marshall

Labor nominee Puzder says he’s divesting — and all-in

A new vision for Midwest Vision employees

His roots are deep

Editor’s Note: This story is the sixth in a series that reflect the contributions made by Marshall High School graduates when they returned to ...

Putting a swing in their step

A howling good time

Valuable resource returns to Marshall

Trade war will hurt farmers

When do you need a financial adviser?

Are you a “do-it-yourselfer?” If you can take care of home repairs, lawn work and other types of maintenance by yourself, you’ll save money and probably gain ...

Starting seeds

Ask a Trooper

Gordon Victor

CANBY — Services for Gordon “Buddy” Victor, 81, of Canby will be 11 a.m. today at Our Saviours Lutheran Church in Canby. Visitation will be one hour prior to ...

Elma Braun

Winifred Mettling

Fed up with rising taxes in Marshall

To the editor: It seems that every year when we open our proposed tax assessment statements, the amount increases. As we read about another “new school ...

Ammunition ban disappointing

Focusing on the good in Marshall

Are you in favor of President Trump's immigration/travel ban?

Top Jobs

View All Jobs